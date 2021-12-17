हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi air pollution

Delhi witnesses drop in temperature, air quality remains in 'very poor' category

The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the `very poor` quality, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 339 today. 

Delhi witnesses drop in temperature, air quality remains in &#039;very poor&#039; category
(Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a chilly Friday (December 17, 2021) morning as a layer of fog settled in the city due to a drop in temperature. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Delhi is likely to experience 'shallow fog' today with the mercury dropping to as low as 8 degrees Celsius. 

The maximum and minimum temperatures of Friday are likely to hover around 20 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees Celsius, respectively. The national capital on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 19.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, IMD said.

The city witnessed another cold morning on Thursday with the minimum temperature settling at 8.7 degrees Celsius, the IMD said. The weather department said the mercury is likely to drop by a few notches over the next two-three days. The weather office also predicted shallow fog in the next few days. 

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the `very poor` quality, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 339 on Friday (December 17, 2021) morning but it is predicted to improve in the next few days due to a likely high wind speed. 

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered `good`, 51 and 100 `satisfactory`, 101 and 200 `moderate`, 201 and 300 `poor`, 301 and 400 `very poor`, and 401 and 500 `severe`.

Earlier, on Monday, after a review meeting, the Delhi government has extended the ban on the entry of non-essential trucks in the national capital till further orders. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Delhi air pollutionDelhi air qualityDelhi AQISAFARColdwaveDelhi temperatureIMD
Next
Story

Ahead of Assembly polls, Sidharth Chattopadhyaya appointed as new DGP of Punjab

Must Watch

PT22M5S

DNA: Analysis of PM Modi's revolutionary decision on daughters' marriage