Delhi witnesses hottest day, records temperature of 43.7 degree Celsius

Churu district in West Rajasthan, however, recorded the highest temperatures of 46.2 degree celsius today.

Representational Image

New Delhi: The national capital on Friday (May 22) witnessed the hottest day of the year. The Meteorological Department recorded a temperature of 43.7 degree Celsius (Safdarjung) at 2:30 pm, and predicted that it can rise up to 45 degree celsius by 5 o'clock. 

The IMD further stated that the capital city would witness severe heat in the coming days. Churu district in West Rajasthan, however, recorded the highest temperatures of 46.2 degree celsius today.

According to the IMD report, heatwave conditions will continue in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan till Monday while a day less in Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Telangana.

The department also stated that the heatwave will continue over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, north interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal till Saturday.

The deep depression, remnant of super cyclonic storm Amphan, weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over north Bangladesh and neighbourhood early on Friday, the Met said.

Meanwhile, the IMD's morning bulletin today warned that Assam and Meghalaya can witness light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy at isolated places very likely over west Assam and isolated heavy falls over Meghalaya during next six hours.

(With Agency Inputs)

