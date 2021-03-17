हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
New Delhi

Delhi woman dies after son slaps mother over property dispute, incident caught on camera

The incident was caught in a CCTV camera wherein a man is seen slapping an elderly woman due to which she collapsed.

Delhi woman dies after son slaps mother over property dispute, incident caught on camera
File Photo
Play

New Delhi: Capital of India, again witnessed a very shameful incident on Monday( March 15)in Dwarka, letting humanity go down again. The incident was caught in a CCTV camera wherein a man is seen slapping an elderly woman due to which she collapsed. Later, the video went viral on social media. 

The 76-year-old mother (Avtar Kaur) had got into an argument with her 45-year-old son, Ranveer, and his wife on the street during which in anger the son slapped her. The slap was so hard that the elderly mother fell on the road and was later taken to hospital where she was declared dead. 

But, the question arises of what happened that led a son to slap his mother who carried him in her womb for 9 months and took care of him after that. 

The quarrel between the elderly mother and her son, daughter in law was over a parking issue in the locality. Ranveer was also an alcohol addict, therefore disputes over the property and other issues were a common thing between them. Whatever the reason be, this shameful act cannot be justified. 

Police have arrested the son and registered a case in the Bindapur police station, under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
New DelhiDelhi DwarkacrimeDelhi crime
Next
Story

Woman gives birth to baby girl onboard IndiGo Bengaluru-Jaipur flight

Must Watch

PT1M21S

Viral Video : A Kid fell down from the hood of an suv