A woman in the national capital left the Internet divided after she made a weired attempt to scare children and people on streets with her Halloween makeup. Shaifali Nagpal, a makeup artist based in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar, uploaded a video of her Halloween stunt on social media platform Instagram.

The video grabbed people’s attention and garnered millions of views on the social media platform so far. In the video, Shaifali was seen dressed as a ‘ghost’ in a sleeveless white outfit splattered with red paint to mimic blood. She paired her outfit with eerie contact lenses. The make up artist carried her look to a local park, where children were left frightened by her appearance.

Later, she was also seen casually strolling along a nearby street, leaving onlookers surprised. Some of the onlookers stopped to take photos and record videos of her get-up. “Can’t believe I did this,” the woman said in the caption of her post.

After the video was shared on Instagram, people from several sections on the internet were not seen impressed with her act, as users said that she shouldn’t have played such a prank on children. On the other hand she also received praise from some people who called her Halloween makeup “outstanding”.

“Plz avoid kids,” a user wrote. “Yr bacho ko mat darao khi sach m Dr gye to dikt ho jygi (Hey, don't scare the children, they will get into trouble if they get really scared),” wrote another. A few users appreciated her strange attempt. “Too good,” a user said. “Too good work,” wrote another. A user even gave her a suggestion to try doing such a thing late in the night.

“Late night try karna tha asae to koi nhi draega na (It was to be done late at night, no one would be scared like this),” the user wrote.