delhi yellow alert

Delhi Yellow Alert: Local shops allowed to open with conditions

In a relief to common man, the shops in societies and mohallas - the ones out of designated market areas - have been allowed to operate in Delhi. However, the shopkeepers will have to follow strict Covid measures, a Delhi government statement said today.  

Delhi Yellow Alert: Local shops allowed to open with conditions

Delhi Yellow Alert: In a relief to common man, the shops in societies and mohallas - the ones out of market area - have been allowed to operate in Delhi. However, the shopkeepers will have to follow strict Covid measures, a Delhi government statement said today.

Earlier, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that a yellow alert has been sounded in Delhi under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). "A detailed order on restrictions to be implemented will be released soon," Kejriwal said in a press conference.

Here are other must know guidelines by Delhi government:

- Delhi Metro, buses to operate at 50% of seating capacity with no standing passengers

- Schools, cinemas, gyms shut.

- S hops in malls to operate on odd-even basis

- Night curfew in Delhi from 10 pm to 5

This is a developing story

 

 

