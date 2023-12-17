Delhiites Brave Foggy Weather Conditions, Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor'

trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2699795
New Delhi: Sunday morning in Delhi unfolded with residents navigating through a shroud of fog, a consequence of a dip in the minimum temperature. The mercury dropped to 7 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am, setting the tone for a chilly day ahead. Despite the misty atmosphere, individuals were spotted engaging in morning activities, including jogging and working out at a park in the Kashmiri Gate area. The surroundings were veiled in a delicate layer of haze, providing a surreal backdrop to the morning routine. Notably, Delhi had recorded a temperature of 7.4 degrees Celsius at the same time on the preceding Saturday.

 

 

Delhi Air Quality 'Very Poor' 

While the city stirred to life, the air quality index (AQI) remained a cause for concern. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), Delhi's air quality persisted in the 'very poor' category on Sunday morning.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported an AQI of 311 at IGI Airport (T3) at 8:00 am. In specific localities, the air quality index stood at 331 in New Moti Bagh, 382 in Punjabi Bagh, and 385 in Anand Vihar, all falling within the 'very poor' category.

 

 

Night Shelters Provide Solace As Temperatures Drop

As the temperature plummeted, Delhi's homeless sought refuge in night shelters, such as the one in Sarai Kale Khan. Open 24 hours a day, this shelter offers not only a place to sleep but also essential facilities for hygiene, food, and medical care.

Suraj, a resident of the shelter, commended the services, stating, "The shelter is open 24 hours a day, and there are also bathing facilities here. I used to live outside before, but when I found out about this night shelter in Sarai Kale Khan, I came here to stay. The sleeping arrangements here are all okay. There is also a washroom here, and there are facilities for everything. And the staff here do their duty well 24 hours a day. We get food here three times. There is a clinic here for medical care, and we also get medicine here," shared Suraj with ANI.

Caretakers Akshay and Mohammad Nausad highlighted the amenities, including 20 beds, separate blankets, a 'Mohalla Clinic,' and a dedicated medical team. Stressing that the shelter welcomes everyone at any time, they underlined its round-the-clock accessibility.

"There are 20 beds here and separate blankets for everyone. For medical, there is a 'Mohalla Clinic' here, and we also have a medical team. Food comes three times a day here," stated Akshay. "Anyone can come and stay in this shelter at any time. This shelter remains open 24 hours a day," added Mohammad Nausad.

Sombi, a disabled resident, expressed gratitude for the shelter's consideration, mentioning, "I used to sleep outside on the road earlier, and when I learned about this night shelter, I came here. This night shelter has a special bathroom for the disabled."

