Delhiites, Want Cheaper Tickets For 'The Sabarmati Report'? Just Do This

'The Sabarmati Report' was released in theatres on November 15 and the movie has been doing a brisk business. Amid this, several states including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat have decided to make the movie tax free. However, the movie is unlikely to get a tax exemption in Delhi. So, if you are living in Delhi and want to have cheaper tickets to watch the film, all you need to do is travel a few more kilometres to either Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram or Faridabad.

Since the movie is tax-free in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, you can avail lower ticket prices in theatres in these cities.

On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the Hindi film The Sabarmati Report, based on the 2002 Godhra train burning incident in Gujarat, will be tax-free in the state. With this move, Uttar Pradesh becomes the sixth BJP-ruled state, following Haryana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, to exempt the film starring Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna from entertainment tax.

A spokesperson of the state government said Chief Minister Adityanath along with many of his cabinet colleagues watched the film 'The Sabarmati Report' under a special screening at a cinema hall in the capital.

Massey and several people associated with the film unit were also present on the occasion. Later the chief minister announced to make this film tax-free in UP.

The Sabarmati Report is said to be based on the incident of setting fire to a train full of karsevaks in Godhra on February 27, 2002 killing 90 devotees. After this incident, communal riots broke out in Gujarat. The Sabarmati Report, produced by Ektaa Kapoor, was released on November 15. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have also praised this film.