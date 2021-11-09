Delhi's air quality improves to 'very poor' from 'severe' category

New Delhi: The air quality of Delhi has improved to 'very poor' from 'severe' category with Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 372, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

The SAFAR on Tuesday stated that Delhi's "AQI today has improved from severe to very poor category. Winds coming from the north-west direction at 925 mb are favourable for transport of stubble related pollutants to Delhi. However, its impact on Delhi’s PM2.5 has been reduced as wind speed has reduced. Today’s share of crop residue burning is 30% in PM2.5. AQI is likely to improve further but remain in very poor category."

On Monday, it was a sunny and pleasant day in the national capital as the maximum temperature was recorded at 29.2 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 13.6 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. The humidity levels oscillated between 93 per cent and 39 per cent.

The weather office has forecast a partly cloudy sky with shallow fog in the morning for Tuesday. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 28 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is likely to stay around 14 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

The national capital recorded 'severe' air quality for three days on the trot till Sunday due to accumulation of emissions from fireworks on Diwali and crop residue burning amid unfavourable meteorological conditions -- low temperature, wind speed and mixing height.

The air quality of Greater Noida, Noida and Gurgaon was also recorded at 328, 412 and 369 respectively.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Meanwhile, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation authorities on Monday halted construction and demolition activities at sites of 54 private properties for alleged violation of green norms, officials told PTI.

The NDMC reportedly imposed a fine of Rs 16 lakh on violators, according to the guidelines of the green authorities.

In a statement on Monday, the civic body said it is taking various steps to combat air pollution in the city.

The corporation halted construction and demolition activities at sites of 54 private properties on Monday, where "violations of NGT norms were noticed," it reportedly said.

(With Agency Inputs)

