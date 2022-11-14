Delhi's air quality index dips to 309 but remains in 'very poor' category

New Delhi: The air quality in Delhi on Monday (November 14, 2022) morning improved slightly but remained in the 'very poor' category. The national capital's air quality index (AQI) at 8 AM dipped to 309, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

While Dhirpur in Delhi saw an AQI of 375, Lodhi Road recorded 256, Delhi Airport (T3) 306, Mathura road 316, and Pusa road reported an AQI of 293.

The AQI at Delhi University was at 325 while IIT Delhi stood at 350 in the 'poor category'.

#WATCH | Delhi's air quality remains in the 'Very Poor' category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 309 this morning.



Visuals from Anand Vihar Terminal in the national capital. pic.twitter.com/bcd9Knu73J — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2022

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Noida's air quality index remained in 'very poor' category

The National Capital Region (NCR) also continued to witness bad air as Noida recorded an AQI of 344 and remained in the 'very poor' category.

Gurugram's AQI was also at 290 at 8 am and stood in the 'poor category'.

Will curbs due to poor air quality in Delhi continue? Meeting today

Meanwhile, a meeting will be held on Monday to decide whether the curbs imposed due to rising pollution levels in Delhi should continue or not.

During a review meeting last week, the Delhi government's transport department had decided that the curbs under stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) should remain in place for the next few days instead of a knee-jerk reaction.

"BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi will remain banned under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan," Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had said last week.

In an order on Monday, the transport department had said that owners of vehicles found plying in violation of the rule would be prosecuted under the Motor Vehicles Act, which could invite a fine of Rs 20,000.

Vehicles deployed for emergency services and government and election-related work do not come under the ban purview.

"As per the directions provided under Stage III of revised GRAP, there will be a restriction to ply BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel light motor vehicles (four-wheelers) in the jurisdiction of NCT of Delhi. The above directions will remain enforced till November 13 or downward revision in the GRAP stage, whichever is earlier. The restrictions will continue beyond November 13, if CAQM orders GRAP-III and above restrictions," the transport department had said in its order.

(With agency inputs)