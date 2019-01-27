Delhi's air quality 'poor', expected to deteriorate: CPCB data

NEW DELHI: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed that Delhi recorded 'poor' air quality on Sunday and it is likely to deteriorate due to drop in wind speed.

Talking to PTI, CPCB Officials said that the drop in wind speed slows down dispersion of pollutants.

The data showed that the overall air quality index (AQI) in the city was 269. It is to be noted that heavy rains in the last two days had drastically improved the air quality as it was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category.

An AQI between 100 and 200 comes under 'moderate' category, 201 and 300 falls in 'poor' category, 301 and 400 is considered 'very poor', while that between 401 and 500 is 'severe'.

The CPCB data also showed that Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Greater Noida also recorded 'poor' air quality.

The overall PM2.5 level -- fine particulate matters in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometers -- in Delhi was 131, while the level of PM10 was as high as 205.

The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) also said the same thing, remarkling that the current air quality of Delhi is in 'poor' category.

SAFAR added that the air quality may deteriorate towards lower-end of very poor because cold wave conditions are set to continue in the national capital. According to SAFAR, the wind speed will be slowed down due to cold wave conditions.

"Gentle fog is now mainly confined to early morning hours. The AQI may slowly deteriorate and predicted to touch lower end of very poor range during next two days and then may improve if rainfall occurs," the SAFAR said.

