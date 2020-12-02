हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi air quality

Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category with pollutant PM 2.5 at 356

The air quality index reached very poor category for Delhi with PM 2.5 Level 356.

Delhi&#039;s air quality remains in &#039;very poor&#039; category with pollutant PM 2.5 at 356
File Photo

New Delhi: Delhi's air quality index once again reached the category of 'very poor'.

The air quality observed in various parts of Delhi is PM 2.5 Level 356 in Delhi (overall), Delhi University pm 2.5 - 377, IGI Airport pm 2.5, 355, IIT Delhi PM 2.5, 336. 

Pollution level 'severe' PM 2.5 level 417 in Noida. PM 2.5 level 337 in 'very poor' category of air quality index in Gurugram.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 8.4 degrees Celsius at 6.10 am today in Delhi at the Safdarjung Observatory. The temperature may fall further in the coming days.

Live TV

Tags:
Delhi air qualityDelhi air quality indexDelhi air pollution
Next
Story

CBSE Class 10, 12 Practical exams may be held in this month - Key updates here
  • 94,99,413Confirmed
  • 1,38,122Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,17,43,588Confirmed
  • 14,44,648Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M34S

Farmers Protest: how Khalistan conspiracy taking place?