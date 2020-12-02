Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category with pollutant PM 2.5 at 356

New Delhi: Delhi's air quality index once again reached the category of 'very poor'.

The air quality observed in various parts of Delhi is PM 2.5 Level 356 in Delhi (overall), Delhi University pm 2.5 - 377, IGI Airport pm 2.5, 355, IIT Delhi PM 2.5, 336.

Pollution level 'severe' PM 2.5 level 417 in Noida. PM 2.5 level 337 in 'very poor' category of air quality index in Gurugram.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 8.4 degrees Celsius at 6.10 am today in Delhi at the Safdarjung Observatory. The temperature may fall further in the coming days.

