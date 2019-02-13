Delhi's air quality remains very poor: Authorities

New Delhi: Delhi's overall air quality remained 'very poor' on Wednesday and is likely to remain so till Thursday morning, authorities said.

According to data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall air quality index (AQI) of the city was at 365.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and between 401 and 500 "severe".

The CPCB said 26 areas in the national capital recorded 'very poor' air quality, while three areas had 'severe' quality air.

The level of PM2.5 (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres) was recorded at 184 and the PM10 level was at 310, it said.

In the National Capital Region (NCR), Ghaziabad, Greater Noida and Gurgaon too recorded 'very poor' air quality but Noida has 'severe' air quality, the CPCB data showed.

According to the authorities, the air quality will remain the same till Thursday morning.

"Thunderstorm and high winds associated with western disturbances will improve the air quality substantially to 'moderate' by late Thursday. The air quality will further improve and will be in low end of moderate category thereafter at least for the next two days," according to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR).