Delhi's air remains very poor, may turn severe after Diwali; AQI at 326

New Delhi: Delhi's air quality continued to remain in the 'very poor' category on Friday (November 13, 2020) with the AQI remaining at 326. The situation was similar in Noida with AQI recorded at 335.

In Gurugram the situation improved with the AQI coming down to 193.

The overall situation in the Delhi-NCR region saw a slight improvement as the AQI index dropped from 'severe' to 'very poor' category. Notably, Delhi recorded air quality at ‘severe’ category for six consecutive days till November 11.

There are signs of improvement in air quality from today due to the change in wind direction. However, air quality may worsen after Diwali due to cracker pollution.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe', while the AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category.