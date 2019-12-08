Delhi's Anaj Mandi fire: Death toll rises to 43; extremely horrific incident, says PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: The death toll in Delhi's Anaj Mandi fire, that broke out in the wee hours on Sunday, has reached 43, police confirmed to news agency ANI. The rescue and fire department sleuths have rescued several people from the building where the fire broke out, many of whom are said to be critical.

As per a report, more than 50 people have been rescued and shifted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital and Lady Harding Hospital.

Speaking to media, Deputy Fire Chief Officer Sunil Choudhary said: "A fire broke out in a 600 sq feet plot. It was very dark inside. It is a factory where school bags, bottles and other materials were kept."

In the meantime, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express his condolence with the bereaved families. PM Modi said that his thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones in the fire accident. "The fire in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road is extremely horrific. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. Wishing the injured a quick recovery. Authorities are providing all possible assistance at the site of the tragedy," he wrote on Twitter.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too expressed their grief on the tragedy. "Tragic loss of precious lives in the fire accident in New Delhi. My deepest condolences with families of those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the early recovery of the injured. Have instructed concerned authorities to provide all possible assistance on urgent basis," Amit Shah wrote.

Kejriwal described the fire incident in Delhi's Anaj Mandi as 'tragic' and said firemen were doing their best. "V v tragic news. Rescue operations going on. Firemen doing their best. Injured are being taken to hospitals," Kejriwal tweeted today morning.

Delhi Minister Imran Hussain said that action will be taken against those responsible after a thorough investigation.