Delhi's coronavirus COVID-19 count breaches 80,000-mark with 2,948 new cases

New Delhi: The national capital remained to be one of the worst COVID-19 affected places across India, as it recorded 2,948 new COVID-19 confirmed cases in the last 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi breached the 80,000-mark on Saturday (June 27).

There are 80,188 COVID-19 infections in the national capital now, which is second on the list of most coronavirus cases after Maharashtra in India.

Delhi still has 28,329 active COVID-19 cases.

While there were 2,210 recoveries in the past 24 hours, around 66 people succumbed to the fatal virus that was first traced in Wuhan (China).

The total number of recoveries in Delhi increased to 49,301 and the death count has surged to 2,558.

Although, the recovery rate has now bettered to 61.48 per cent.

Delhi on Saturday did record one-day COVID-19 testings as there were over 19,180 tests across the national capital.

The COVID-19 dedicated hospitals in Delhi has 6,068 vacant beds, while 7,343 beds have been occupied.

In other developments, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday visited a newly created COVID-19 care facility with over 10,000 beds in the national capital and reviewed the arrangements.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accompanied Shah during his visit to the sprawling facility in south Delhi.

The facility on the Radha Soami Satsang Beas campus in the Chhatarpur area will have two wings -- a COVID care centre where asymptomatic positive cases will be treated and a dedicated COVID healthcare centre.