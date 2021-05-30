Delhi's first drive-through COVID-19 vaccination centre at Chhatrasal Stadium, see pics

New Delhi: Chhatrasal Stadium, which has been in the limelight for the past few days due to the Wrestler Sagar Dhankar murder, was made Delhi's first government drive-through vaccination centre.

The Chhatrasal Stadium in the Model Town area of ​​Delhi has been in the limelight for the past few days due to the Wrestler Sagar Dhankar murder case. Two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar is accused in this murder case.

Today, Chhatrasal Stadium looks very much changed. In fact, Chhatrasal Stadium has been made the first drive-through vaccination centre of Delhi. Here people above 45 years of age can get the vaccine registered. Not only here, the special thing about this centre is that apart from the registration on the Kovin portal, the facility of on-spot registration has also been provided.

Dr Kusum Arora, Chief Medical Officer of North Delhi District said that to prevent wastage of vaccine at the centre, such a facility has been provided that people are being given vaccination by putting on the vaccine and getting the certificate immediately. This entire work is taking only 4 to 5 minutes. Also, the process of verification and vaccination has been simplified so that there is no congestion. Dr Arora also informed that proper arrangements have also been made to dispose of the biomedical waste at the centre so that there is no scope for any omission.

Sunil Verma, who accompanied his wife to get the drive-through vaccination at Chhatrasal Stadium, says that the way the vaccination work is going on here is of international standard in itself. All the work from verification to vaccination is being done in a matter of minutes. Similarly, Rohit, who has come to Chhatrasal to get vaccinated, says that the way the CMO of the district Dr Kusum Arora is talking to the people and is supervising the vaccination, the result of this is that the vaccination is being done in such a good way.