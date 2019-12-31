Delhi's Pragati Maidan metro station renamed as Supreme Court metro station

New Delhi: The famous 'Pragati Maidan metro station' of Delhi has been renamed as the 'Supreme Court metro station' and the changes will start reflecting in the Delhi Metro's system in about a month's time, announced the state government on Tuesday (December 31).

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia confirmed the reports and said that the government took the decision after receiving multiple requests. "The Mukarba Chowk and flyover have also been renamed as 'Captain Vikram Batra Chowk' in retrospect to the martyr, who sacrificed his life in the Kargil war," added the minister.

Announcement by Dy CM @msisodia : Mukarba Chowk and flyover have been renamed by the Naming Committee as Captain Vikram Batra Chowk in retrospect to the martyr who sacrificed his life in Kargil War. pic.twitter.com/CgdKpmUiln — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 31, 2019

Earlier in March this year, two stations on Dilshad Garden-New Bus Adda section were renamed in honour of the country's fallen heroes, a DMRC official said Friday. The 'Rajendra Nagar metro station has been rechristened as 'Major Mohit Sharma Rajendra Nagar station' and the end station 'New Bus Adda' has been renamed to 'Shaheed Sthal' (New Bus Adda)," the official said.