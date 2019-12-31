हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi's Pragati Maidan metro station renamed as Supreme Court metro station

The Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi has renamed the 'Pragati Maidan metro station' as the 'Supreme Court metro station'. The changes will reflect in the Delhi Metro's system in about a month's time. 

Delhi's Pragati Maidan metro station renamed as Supreme Court metro station
File Photo

New Delhi: The famous 'Pragati Maidan metro station' of Delhi has been renamed as the 'Supreme Court metro station' and the changes will start reflecting in the Delhi Metro's system in about a month's time, announced the state government on Tuesday (December 31).

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia confirmed the reports and said that the government took the decision after receiving multiple requests. "The Mukarba Chowk and flyover have also been renamed as 'Captain Vikram Batra Chowk' in retrospect to the martyr, who sacrificed his life in the Kargil war," added the minister. 

Earlier in March this year, two stations on Dilshad Garden-New Bus Adda section were renamed in honour of the country's fallen heroes, a DMRC official said Friday. The 'Rajendra Nagar metro station has been rechristened as 'Major Mohit Sharma Rajendra Nagar station' and the end station 'New Bus Adda' has been renamed to 'Shaheed Sthal' (New Bus Adda)," the official said.

Arvind KejriwalDelhiAAPPragati MaidanSupreme Court metroCaptain Vikram BatraKargil war
