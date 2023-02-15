Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan Night Shelter Demolished, SC to Deal With Rehabilitation

New Delhi: Rain basera (night shelter) near Sarai Kale Khan was demolished by Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) on Wednesday morning. Early in the morning, a lawyer filed a plea before Supreme Court seeking an urgent hearing on a petition seeking a stay on the demolition of the Sarai Kale Khan night shelter. The plea was mentioned before a bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, who asked the petitioner to mention his plea before another bench comprising justices Hrishikesh Roy and Dipankar Datta.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan thereafter moved before the bench of justices Hrishikesh Roy and Dipankar Datta. But in the meantime, the night shelter was demolished. Advocate Prashant Bhushan told the court that the night shelter was demolished without making any alternative arrangements for the people. He also apprised the court that the authorities concerned had issued orders of demolition last night.

The court said that unfortunately, it cannot do anything now if the shelter is already demolished but the bench will deal with their rehabilitation. The court said that it will take up the issue on February 22, when the matter related to shelters is coming up for hearing. During the demolition, one of the residents of the night shelter, Suresh hailing from Rajasthan said that the demolition of the night shelter is not right."Rain basera was in a good condition. We had a place to live. We would have to return to our homes if they don`t provide us with a place to live," he added.