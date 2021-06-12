Delhi's water pressure to be low in THESE areas, DJB issues notice

New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Saturday (June 12) said that the 'pressure' of water will be low in parts of the city in the coming days as production at the Chandrawal plant has been reduced.

Water production at the plant has been reduced due to the "high growth of algae" in the Yamuna river, it said in a statement.

"The areas likely to be affected are Civil lines, Hindu Rao Hospital and adjoining areas, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar and adjoining areas, Karol Bagh, Pahar Ganj and NDMC areas, Old and New Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar (East and West),

Baljeet Nagar, Prem Nagar, Inderpuri and adjoining areas, parts of Cantonment areas and South Delhi etc," it said.

People are advised to make judicious use of water, the DJB said, adding that "water tankers shall be available on-demand".

Live TV