Delhi's ‘Winter Action Plan’ ready to control pollution: CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: While addressing a press conference on Friday, September 30, Arvind Kejriwal discussed the “Winter Action Plan” to control pollution in the coming winters in Delhi. The Kejriwal-led government has released a 15-point agenda to tackle pollution. In his address, CM Arvind Kejriwal said that 18.6% of pollution has come down. The pollution situation has improved in his government. Also, Delhiites together took many steps in 7 years to control pollution.24 hours electricity started in the AAP government, which has helped in reducing pollution.

There were which were closed by AAP resulting in a significant pollution reduction. AAP also fixed dust and pollution. A heavy fine was imposed on the construction site. Polluted fuel was used in the industry. But now all the registered industries use PNG- piped natural gas

Green cover is increasing in our government. Today there is 23.6 green cover in Delhi. Got the support of Delhiites. In 2020, they brought the vehicle policy along with electric vehicles. We added many new buses to public transport. An anti-smog gun is mandatory for a construction site of 5000 sqm. Pollution under control certificates are now checked strictly. Construction sites which are more than 500 sq meters have to register on a portal for real-time dust control monitoring. For road pollution - 80 road sweeping machines, 521 for water sprinkling, and 150 mobile anti-smog guns will be installed.

Here how the action plan looks like:

Parali Decomposer- Providing free-of-cost bio-decomposer to the farmers which are prepared by the Pusa Institute.

Anti-dust pollution campaign will be run from 6th October. 586 teams are formed

Vehicular Pollution under control certificates is now checked strictly.

Waste Burning Ban- The government had formed 611 teams to check garbage burning in the open and would run an anti-dust campaign

Cracker Ban- The government has also formed teams to enforce the cracker ban.

Real-time source- Construction sites which are more than 500 sq meters have to register on a portal for real-time dust control monitoring

Paryavaran Mitra

E-waste Park- in the process of making an e-waste park where electronic waste collected from the national capital will be processed

Green War Room- "The government has also created a green room with nine scientific experts to monitor the situation," he said during a digital briefing.

The chief minister stated that the government, in collaboration with IIT-Kanpur, had established a supersite at Rouse Avenue to monitor and forecast air quality in real-time.

Green Delhi App, Hotspots

GRAP- Implemented GRAP as per the directions of the Supreme Court

Other states should co-operate to control pollution.