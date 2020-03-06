हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delimitation Panel

Delimitation panel formed for Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland

File photo (Reuters)

New Delhi: The government on Friday (March 6, 2020) set up a delimitation commission for reconstitution of the Assembly and Lok Sabha seats of four states and one union territory.

Former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai has been appointed as the head of the Commission that will take up delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Nagaland.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 of the Delimitation Act, 2002, the Central Government hereby constitutes the Delimitation Commission for the purpose of delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Nagaland," read the notification.

