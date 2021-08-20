Delta strain major ‘variant of concern’ in India, cause of COVID-19 outbreaks, says INSACOG

New Delhi: As many states continue to report a high number of COVID-19 cases, the Indian SARS-CoV2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), a genome sequencing government consortium of laboratories, has attributed breakthrough infections of coronavirus cases in India to a very high proportion of the Delta variant.

Giving three reasons for high cases, the INSACOG further said that COVID-19 outbreaks across the country are due to the Delta variant, a susceptible population and reduced vaccine effectiveness in blocking transmission, PTI reported.

“As of now, sequencing of vaccination breakthroughs in India is also showing a very high proportion of Delta variant. Investigations for any new variants are ongoing," the INSACOG said.

However, it added that COVID-19 vaccinations are ‘very effective’ in reducing severe disease and death. It emphasised that public health measures are critical to reduce transmission and inoculation plays a vital role in lowering COVID-19 deaths.

"Delta variant is the major VOC in India at this time. Continuing outbreaks across India are attributable to Delta, a susceptible population, reduced vaccine effectiveness in blocking transmission, and opportunities for transmission," the INSACOG added.

The consortium sequenced 30,230 samples of Variants of Concern and Variants of Interest, out of which 20,324 were Delta variant.

“In India, new cases of AY.1, AY.2, AY.3 (Delta Plus) are being seen in July samples from Maharashtra at a frequency of about 1 per cent. However, at this time none of these sub-lineages has been found to have a growth advantage over the Delta parent lineage,” the consortium noted.

According to INSACOG, 61 samples of Delta Plus variants have been identified in the country so far.

The R factor, or the Reproduction rate in the country has also dropped to 0.89 from August 14-16. However, India continues to record over 25,000 cases daily.

Earlier, as per Union Health Ministry statement, Dr. N K Arora, co-chair of Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium said that the Delta variant was primarily responsible for the second wave of COVID-19 in the country, accounting for over 80% of new cases.

(With PTI inputs)

