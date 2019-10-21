close

Narendra Modi

Democracy, demography and ‘dimaag’ are India's unique strength: PM Narendra Modi tells USISPF

PM Narendra Modi also talked about steps taken by his government to ensure ease of doing dusiness like reduction of corporate tax and labour reforms.

Pic courtesy: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met the members of US India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) at his official residence in New Delhi. The USISPF delegation was led by its Chairman John Chambers.

During the meeting, PM Modi appreciated the delegation for reposing faith in the Indian Economy. He highlighted the fact that start-up ecosystem is rapidly evolving in India and mentioned that the youth of the country have entrepreneurial risk-taking capacity. The prime minister also outlined the steps taken by his government at the Centre, including Atal Tinkering Labs and conducting Hackathons to boost innovation potential and solve problems using technology.

PM Modi also talked about steps taken by his government to ensure ease of doing dusiness like reduction of corporate tax and labour reforms. He stressed that his government is focused on ensuring Ease of Living. The prime minister said that the unique strength of India is the availability of three Ds - democracy, demography and ‘dimaag’.

The USISPF delegation expressed faith in PM Modi's vision for the country and said that the next five years of India will define the next twenty five years of the world.

The USISPF is a non-profit organization which works for strengthening the India-US bilateral and strategic partnership through policy advocacy in the fields of economic growth, entrepreneurship, employment-creation, and innovation.

