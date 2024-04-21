Advertisement
Democracy Will End If 'Modi-Shah Sarkar' Comes Back To Power: Mallikarjun Kharge

Kharge also slammed PM Modi and Union minister Shah for taking those into the BJP fold who were "corrupt" till they were in other parties.

|Last Updated: Apr 21, 2024, 05:13 PM IST|Source: PTI
Democracy Will End If 'Modi-Shah Sarkar' Comes Back To Power: Mallikarjun Kharge

Satna: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday claimed that if "Modi-Shah sarkar" comes back to power, then the democracy will end in the country. Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing a public meeting in Madhya Pradesh's Satna, Kharge further claimed that they will also scrap the Constitution made by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

"If you want to keep alive the Constitution, the right to vote for women, labourers and farmers, then vote for the Congress and its 'panja' (hand) symbol," Kharge told the gathering.

"Democracy will end if Modi-Shah's government comes to power," Kharge claimed addressing the public meeting in Satna in support of Congress candidate Siddharth Kushwaha.

It seems Shah has a "big laundry with a washing machine to wash those who are corrupt" before inducting them into the BJP, the Congress leader claimed. The Lok Sabha election in Satna will be held on April 26.

