Demographic Change Impacting Election Results? Debate Intensifies As VP Dhankar Joins The Bandwagon

The discussions around demographic change have intensified in India in the recent past. Many BJP leaders including Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat have expressed concern about demographic changes taking place in many parts of the country.

With key figures expressing concerns over the implications of illegal immigrants. Now, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has also thrown his hat in the ring and expressed his concern over the issue.

Underscoring how the impact of demographic change has escalated, Dhankhar said that it is posing a threat to democracy in the country. In today's episode of DNA, Zee News analyzed the ground reality of the issue of demographic change and assessed the actual reality behind the increase in the population of certain communities. ZEE News reporters visited various cities to ask residents if they perceived a sudden increase in the population of certain communities and whether this could be attributed to illegal immigrants.

According to reports, the influx of immigrants, particularly from Bangladesh, continues despite the establishment of an Islamic government there. While some intruders are being apprehended, many more are believed to have entered India undetected, contributing to the changing demographic.

Vice President Dhankhar emphasized that this demographic shift is increasingly affecting democracy. The questions arise: Are illegal immigrants truly altering demographic patterns? Are they obtaining fraudulent voter IDs to influence elections? Is there a systematic strategy behind their influx into India?

From Himachal Pradesh to Uttarakhand, voices are being raised against demographic changes attributed to outsiders. In Jammu, instances of Rohingya immigrants being apprehended have been reported.

The infiltration of immigrants into mountainous regions like Himachal and Jammu suggests an organized effort to facilitate their entry, which is then utilized to alter social and political dynamics in these areas.