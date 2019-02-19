Demographic changes in Assam, West Bengal, Kerala: BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma

GUWAHATI: Raking up the issue of demographic changes in Assam, West Bengal and Kerala, BJP leader and Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that the changes have led to growth of fundamentalist forces in these three states.

He added that 'the future is dark' unless the people in these three states are made aware of the perils of demographic changes. "The way demographic changes are happening in Kerala, West Bengal and Assam, it has helped rise fundamental elements in these three states. It is not a hidden fact," Sarma was quoted as saying by PTI.

The senior BJP leader made the statement just two days after BJP chief Amit Shah said that demography is changing in Assam and Citizenship Bill is required to safeguard the interests of people in the state.

"We will not allow Assam to become a second Kashmir. That is why we have brought NRC (National Register of Citizens). We will deport each and every infiltrator with the help of NRC. We are committed to that," he added.

Expressing concern over the frequent arrest of Rohingya Muslims in the recent past, Sarma noted that the state government has instructed the police to remain on alert.

"We also request the people that if they see any unknown person, they should inform the police immediately. One fundamentalist group is giving shelter to these Rohingya refugees," Sarma said but he did not reveal the name of the group which is reportedly providing shelter to refugees.

(with PTI inputs)