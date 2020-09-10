Demolition at Kangana Ranaut`s office done by BMC, it doesn`t concern Shiv Sena: Sanjay Raut

New Delhi: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday (September 10) said that the demolition of Kangana Ranaut's office was a matter of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), therefore, his party was not concerned with it.

Talking to media in Mumbai, the Sena MP said, "Demolition at Kangana Ranaut`s office is the matter of BMC and it doesn`t concern Shiv Sena. You should talk to the BMC commissioner or Mayor regarding the matter," while distancing himself and his party from the demolition work.

When asked about his recent altercation with the actress, Raut said the matter is over for him.

On Wednesday, the BMC carried out demolition at Ranaut`s office. The BMC had on Tuesday served a "stop-work" notice to Ranaut for alleged unauthorised construction in her office in Mumbai, mentioning 14 violations after taking note of several "illegal" alterations.

Live TV

The Bombay High Court, however, stayed the demolition drive directing the BMC to file a reply on her petition on the matter. Her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui had said the notice given was illegal and BMC officials entered the premises illegally, adding "There was no work underway at the premises."

Notably, Kangana has been engaged in a bitter war of words with Raut after her remarks that she feels unsafe in Mumbai and has no trust in the Mumbai Police after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs approved Y-plus security to Kangana after she received threats for comparing Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir.