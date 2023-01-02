Demonetisation Judgement: BJP slams 'armchair economists & jobless opposition'

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai today said that ruling DMK and other opposition parties should hang their heads in shame for politicising the demonetisation exercise. Annamalai's statement came after a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court upheld the demonetisation move by a majority judgement of 4:1. The only judge who expressed her dissent was Justice BV Nagarathna.

"The Honable SC today pronounced a verdict upholding the rights, means and purpose of the 'Demonetisation' exercise in 2016, putting to rest the speculations of armchair economists & jobless opposition, which played dirty politics fiddling over its merits in the past few years. The Supreme court also observed that from the record, there was a consultative process between the central govt and the RBI for over Six months before the decision was taken. This only reflects that decisions aren’t taken unilaterally, like in the times of UPA," said Annamalai in a series of tweets.

He further said the SC also noted that the 52-day window created for exchanging old notes was not unreasonable, as cited by the petitioners. "The opposition, especially the DMK party, should hang their head in shame for politicising the Demonetisation exercise," said Annamalai.

The BJP today hailed the Supreme Court judgment upholding the government's demonetisation exercise as "historic" and slammed the Congress for its campaign against the decision and asked if its leader Rahul Gandhi will tender an apology after the verdict. Former law minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad asserted that the demonetisation done in 2016 proved to to be the "biggest blow" to terrorism by curbing terror funding. It boosted income tax and cleansed the economy, he claimed.

A five-judge Constitution bench of the apex court, headed by Justice S A Nazeer, said there has to be great restraint in matters of economic policy and the court cannot supplant the wisdom of the executive by a judicial review of its decision. (With agency inputs)