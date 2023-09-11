trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2661096
Dengue Cases Rise In Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, Number Of Patients Crosses 200

Earlier on Friday, in Kanpur's biggest government hospital Ursula, a dengue ward was set up and three dengue patients were admitted to it.

Last Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 10:14 PM IST|Source: ANI
Dengue Cases Rise In Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, Number Of Patients Crosses 200

Kanpur: The surge in dengue cases continued in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur as the number of patients crossed 200 on Monday. Kanpur Chief Medical Officer Dr Alok Ranjan said, "More than 200 patients are infected with dengue. Beds have been reserved in Hallet Hospital, along with Kashiram Hospital and Ursula Hospital. A team of doctors has been formed, and investigation of dengue is being done in different areas.”

“Many pathology officers have also been appointed for the investigation, and they have been formally authorized. Treatment of dengue patients is going on in different hospitals in the city”, he added. The number of dengue patients is continuously increasing in Kanpur. Earlier on Friday, in Kanpur's biggest government hospital Ursula, a dengue ward was set up and three dengue patients were admitted to it.


Chief Medical Superintendent and Deputy Director of Ursula Hospital, Dr Shailendra Tiwari said, "Due to fluctuations in weather, dengue patients are continuously increasing and at present, three patients have been admitted in Ursula Hospital, two in Kashiram Hospital, one in Ghatampur and one in Sarsaul and their treatment is going on. At present all dengue patients are said to be out of danger." Dengue (break-bone fever) is a viral infection that spreads from mosquitoes to people. 

