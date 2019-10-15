close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Patna dengue outbreak

Dengue patient's relative throws ink at Union Minister Ashwini Choubey outside Patna hospital

Ashwini Choubey was inspecting the hospital where several dengue patients have been admitted after the recent floods which battered Bihar. 

Dengue patient&#039;s relative throws ink at Union Minister Ashwini Choubey outside Patna hospital
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

New Delhi: A man threw ink at Union Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare Ashwini Choubey while he was visiting dengue patients at Patna Medical College & Hospital (PMCH) on Tuesday. Several dengue patients have been admitted to the hospital after the recent floods in Bihar. 

As soon as the union minister was leaving PMCH, the man, a relative of one of the dengue patients at the hospital, threw ink at him. He was apparently miffed over the alleged inaction of the government over the flood condition.

He, however, managed to escape the spot after throwing the ink at Choubey.

No arrests have been made so far in connection with the incident. 

As per a statement by the state health department, as many as 900 dengue cases have been registered in Patna since September, when the heavy rains began. Floods wreaked havoc in Bihar earlier in October, claiming at least 73 lives. 

Live TV

After the situation slightly improved in Patna, which was worst-affected due to natural calamity, there is a fear of an outbreak of dengue. 

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called for a high-level meeting on Monday to discuss the situation in Patna after floods. 

Tags:
Patna dengue outbreakAshwini ChoubeyPMCHBihar floods
Next
Story

India under PM Narendra Modi has 'zero-tolerance' towards terror, says Amit Shah at NSG 35th raising day function

Must Watch

PT7M55S

Know new findings on PMC bank scam | Zee News Exclusive