Dense Fog Across North India Disrupts Flight, Train Ops; Airlines Issue Advisories — Check Details

A thick layer of fog has covered north India which resulted the train and flight disruption in several states. The Delhi airport has issued an advisory for passengers that operations have been impacted due to fog.

Flyers are requested to contact the airlines for updates. Over 170 flights have been delayed at the Delhi airport this morning and 38 have been cancelled.

IMD reports zero visibility near airports in Palam, Safdarjung, Amritsar, Agra, Hindon, Chandigarh, and Gwalior.

Several trains were delayed at New Delhi railway station due to fog as cold waves gripped the National Capital.

"While landings and take-offs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," said Delhi Airport in an early morning fog update.

Several major airlines, including Air India, Indigo, and SpiceJet issued advisories regarding potential flight disruptions.

Indigo Airlines issued an advisory, stating that flight schedules from Delhi and other northern regions may be affected.

#6ETravelAdvisory: Departures and arrivals at #DelhiAirport are currently on hold due to reduced visibility. Please stay updated on your flight status https://t.co/IEBbuCsa3e. Once operations resume, flights may still encounter delays due to airside congestion. (1/2) — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 3, 2025

IMD weather prediction

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts dense to very dense fog in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Punjab and Haryana, with zero visibility reported at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI).