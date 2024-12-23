Dense Fog And Coldwave Grip Delhi After Light Rain, Air Quality Plunges To 'Severe' Level

A thick blanket of fog engulfed Delhi on Monday as the city grappled with a biting coldwave and light rainfall, making the weather even more challenging for residents. The minimum temperature was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius, while the maximum settled at a chilly 20 degrees Celsius.

Amid the harsh weather, visuals showed people seeking shelter in night homes at Lodhi Road to escape the bitter cold. "The temperatures have dropped here because it has been raining... the rain started around 5 am today," shared a local resident, describing the freezing conditions.

IMD Predicts Harsh Winter Ahead

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted below-normal coldwave days for northwestern India this winter, indicating that Delhi’s weather woes may persist. The rain and foggy conditions have added to the coldwave’s intensity, leaving many struggling to cope.

Air Quality Remains 'Severe'

Amid the coldwave, Delhi’s air quality has continued to deteriorate. On Monday morning, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at a staggering 403, placing it firmly in the 'severe' category, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Several areas across the city reported alarmingly high AQI levels:

Anand Vihar: 439

Ashok Vihar: 456

Bawana: 473

CRRI Mathura Road: 406

Narela: 430

For context, an AQI between 401 and 500 is categorized as 'severe,' while anything above 300 is considered 'very poor.'

GRAP Stage IV in Full Effect

To combat the worsening air quality, GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) Stage IV measures have been in effect across the National Capital Region (NCR) since December 16. However, the situation remains dire, with pollutants like PM2.5 and PM10 choking the city’s air.

On December 22, the AQI was recorded in the 'very poor' category, limiting visibility in the capital. The AQI stood at 388 at 7 a.m. on Sunday and 398 on Saturday. Other key locations reported similar levels of air pollution over the weekend:

ITO: 384

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium: 372

Delhi Technological University: 354

IGI Airport (T3): 372

DU North Campus: 381

However, some areas had already crossed into the 'severe' range, including Alipur (411), Anand Vihar (427), and RK Puram (408).

The combination of harsh winter conditions and hazardous air quality has left Delhiites battling on two fronts. With coldwave days predicted to increase and air quality showing no signs of improvement, the city faces a grim start to the winter season. As residents brace for more chilly days, authorities and citizens alike must work together to mitigate the dual challenges of pollution and extreme weather.