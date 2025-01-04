Dense Fog, Cold Wave Disrupt Life In Delhi-NCR; Flights, Trains Hit

Delhi-NCR experienced dense fog with near-zero visibility during the night, causing significant delays in flights and trains. Highways saw vehicles crawling in slow-moving queues. The cold wave tightened its grip on Saturday morning, as the harsh winter drove many homeless individuals to seek refuge in night shelters. According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi recorded 10.2 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am on Saturday. At this time yesterday, the city's temperature was 9.6 degrees Celsius.

Operations at Delhi airport have been disrupted due to dense fog, prompting authorities to issue an advisory urging passengers to check with airlines for the latest updates. More than 90 flights have been delayed this morning. Airports in Srinagar, Chandigarh, Agra, Lucknow, Amritsar, Hindon, and Gwalior are also experiencing zero visibility. "While landings and take-offs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," said Delhi Airport in an early morning fog update.

Earlier last night, it said, "Due to dense fog at Delhi Airport, flight operations at Delhi Airport are impacted. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted."

Train services have similarly been impacted, with over 50 trains heading to Delhi running behind schedule. Notable delays include the 22436 New Delhi Vande Bharat Express, which is over four hours late, the Varanasi Vande Bharat Express delayed by 14 hours, the New Delhi Vande Bharat Express running 8 hours and 17 minutes late, and the Anand Vihar Terminal Superfast Express delayed by more than seven hours.

Yesterday, poor visibility brought on by dense fog caused over 200 flight delays at Indira Gandhi International Airport.