Dense fog delays 22 Delhi bond trains, six flights in Kolkata cancelled

As dense fog prevailed at several parts of India the train and flight services remained affected. Nearly, 22 Delhi bond trains were delayed and six flights in Kolkata airport remained cancelled.

Indian railways released a list of delayed trains coming to Delhi which include Allahabad - Anand Vihar Express, Malda-Delhi Farakka express, Indore- New Delhi express, Gaya-New Delhi express, Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Garib Rath.

In Kolkata airport, six flights were cancelled which were scheduled for Hyderabad, Delhi, Bagdogra, Port Blair.

Live TV

According to the weather forecast released on Sunday, the national capital region will remain covered with fog which is likely to increase in the coming days.

India Metrological Department (IMD) forecast said that 'dense to very dense fog had been observed at isolated places over West Rajasthan on four days, over West Uttar Pradesh on two days, over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and East Rajasthan on one day each during the week.'

Other parts of the country which is facing similar weather condition include, Uttarakhand and West Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Sikkim, East Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Himachal Pradesh.