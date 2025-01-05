Dense Fog Disrupts Flights And Trains In Delhi; North India Faces Cold Waves, Low Visibility

Dense fog continues over the area of Delhi on Sunday morning which results in the disruption in the flight and train services in the national capital. Many flights are delayed at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi and also trains are running late due to fog.

Delhi Airport issued an advisory and said that landings and take-offs continue but flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. They requested passengers to contact the airline for updated flight information.

"While landings and take-offs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," Delhi Airport said in an advisory posted on X.

Earlier, on Saturday 19 flights were diverted from Delhi airport, many cancellations and over 400 flight delays as low visibility conditions due to dense fog impacted operations.

The harsh winter with low temperatures and cold waves continued in the National capital. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded 10 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am on Sunday. At this time yesterday, the city's temperature was 10.2 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital continued in the 'very poor' category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI was recorded at 377 in Delhi today at 6 am.

Several North Indian states experienced similar weather on Sunday morning, with dense fog and cold waves.

In Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, the temperature was 11 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am. Jammu and Kashmir's capital recorded -1 degrees Celsius, while Chandigarh registered 9.1 degrees Celsius at the same time.

(With ANI Inputs)