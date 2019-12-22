Dense fog engulfs Delhi, AQI dips to 'hazardous' level

New Delhi: The national capital recorded a temperature of 9-degree Celsius on Sunday, the visibility remained at 50 meters. According to the weather forecast, dense fog is likely to prevail in the city during the entire day. The forecast further indicates that the temperature is likely to fall further leading to increase in cold wave.

The lowest temperature recorded on Sunday was 7-degree Celsius whereas the maximum remained at 19-degree celsius. Comparatively, the temperature recorded on Saturday was higher with 9-degree Celsius.

Live TV

The air quality index (AQI) recorded on Sunday was also marked at a hazardous level in the Delhi-NCR region where the overall AQI was recorded at 404. Meanwhile, in Noida and Gurugram the situation remained similar with AQI at 573 and 379 respectively.

Pollution is likely to increase in the next 24 hours, and air quality will continue to remain at poor level in the coming days.

The states of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are also facing heavy cold wave in the region. Dense fog prevails in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam and Meghalaya and Tripura.