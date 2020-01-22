Dense fog engulfs Delhi, visibility drops to less than 50 meters, many flights, train delayed

A dense layer of fog engulfed Delhi and adjoining areas on Wednesday (January 22) morning with the visibility falling to as low as 50 meters at Safdarjung and Palam. The minimum temperature at Safdarjung was 8 degree celsius at 5 am, while it was recorded at 8.5 degree celsius at Palam.

At least 22 Delhi-bound trains got delayed due to dense fog in the Northern Railway region. The low visibility has also affected the flights as at least eight flights got delayed by around an hour on Thursday morning due to fog.

According to CPRO, Northern Railway, trains that are running late on Wednesday include Puri-New Delhi Purusuttam Express (12801), Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express (12397), Varanasi-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath (14257), Rewa-Anand Vihar Rewa Express (12427), and Howrah New Delhi Poorva Express (12303).

The list of trains running late is given below.

At least 25 Delhi-bound trains were delayed on Tuesday due to low visibility. Notably, bad weather conditions on Monday also affected the movement of several Delhi-bound trains. At least 14 Delhi-bound trains are running late by one to over five hours in the Northern Railway region.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said the Western Disturbance may cause light isolated rainfall over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on Wednesday.

"The Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over Afghanistan and neighbourhood between 2.1 and 3.6 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, scattered to fairly widespread rain/snow is likely over Western Himalayan region during next 24 hours. It is very likely to cause light isolated rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi during same period," IMD said in its bulletin.