Dense fog envelops Delhi, visibility reduced to less than 50 meters

New Delhi: Delhi on on Friday (December 4) woke up to dense, foggy morning, the minimum temperature in the national capital will drop further in the coming days.

The thick blanket of fog resulting in poor visibility has affected the national capital traffic. They were seen moving slowly due to fog on the roads.

The drivers are facing a lot of trouble, they have resorted to using headlights to see things clearly.

This morning the temperature in Delhi was recorded at 10 degrees Celsius. While in Narela, the visibility was less than 50 meters.

According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in the capital on Thursday (December 3) was recorded at a low of 8.2 degrees Celsius.At the same time, the maximum temperature was 27.2 degrees Celsius more than normal. A day earlier, the minimum temperature was recorded at 8.2 degrees Celsius below normal.

From November 1 to November 29, the city has recorded a mean minimum temperature of 10.3 degrees Celsius, which is the lowest in at least a decade, according to IMD data. Meanwhile, the national capital's air quality continues to remain in the 'poor' category. In the coming weeks, the winter is supposed to get worse in Delhi.

Live TV