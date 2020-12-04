हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi winters

Dense fog envelops Delhi, visibility reduced to less than 50 meters

Delhi woke up to dense fog on Friday morning.

Dense fog envelops Delhi, visibility reduced to less than 50 meters
File Photo

New Delhi: Delhi on on Friday (December 4) woke up to dense, foggy morning, the minimum temperature in the national capital will drop further in the coming days.

The thick blanket of fog resulting in poor visibility has affected the national capital traffic. They were seen moving slowly due to fog on the roads. 

The drivers are facing a lot of trouble, they have resorted to using headlights to see things clearly.

This morning the temperature in Delhi was recorded at 10 degrees Celsius. While in Narela, the visibility was less than 50 meters.

According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in the capital on Thursday (December 3) was recorded at a low of 8.2 degrees Celsius.At the same time, the maximum temperature was 27.2 degrees Celsius more than normal. A day earlier, the minimum temperature was recorded at 8.2 degrees Celsius below normal.

From November 1 to November 29, the city has recorded a mean minimum temperature of 10.3 degrees Celsius, which is the lowest in at least a decade, according to IMD data. Meanwhile, the national capital's air quality continues to remain in the 'poor' category. In the coming weeks, the winter is supposed to get worse in Delhi. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Delhi wintersDelhi fog
Next
Story

GHMC election result Live updates: Counting of votes today, fate of 1122 candidates to be decided
  • 95,34,964Confirmed
  • 1,38,648Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,17,43,588Confirmed
  • 14,44,648Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M37S

Farmers continue protest till farm laws are repealed