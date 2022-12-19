Dense fog wreaks havoc, three killed as several vehicles collide with each other on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Agra-Lucknow Expressway: Monday morning saw a horrifying road accident. Half-dozen vehicles collided due to dense fog. Several trucks, buses, and cars collided on the way, killing three people and injuring seven more. The accident occurred as a result of severe fog. The driver's death has been officially confirmed. The incident occurred on Agra Lucknow Expressway channel 137 near Umrain town in the Airwa Katra police station jurisdiction of Auraiya district. According to the police, there was dense fog on Monday morning. The drivers, though, were driving with their headlights on.

Despite this, a vehicle collided with the vehicle in front of it owing to severe fog. Following that, multiple vehicles crashed with one another one by one. The vehicle glass panes were discovered dispersed across the highways. According to media sources, the majority of those hurt in this incident had minor injuries. Earlier, at around five on Sunday morning, a terrible traffic collision occurred.

According to reports, two buses collided while overtaking. This accident claimed the lives of three passengers. More than 15 passengers were harmed at the same moment. On the same day, a tragic traffic accident occurred in Pilibhit. A motorcycle rider and his two daughters were killed in a collision with a speeding truck.