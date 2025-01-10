'Very' Dense Fog, Zero Visibility In Delhi-NCR Again, AQI Dips; Over 100 Flights Delayed At IGI

New Delhi: Flights and trains were disrupted on Friday morning as dense fog blanketed the Delhi-NCR region, reducing visibility to zero. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of moderate to very dense fog in parts of North India, including Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

The IMD recorded Delhi's minimum temperature at 9.6°C. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to range between 6°C and 20°C.

Flights Delay

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) reported flight delays due to fog, with an average delay of 41 minutes. More than 100 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport on Friday morning as low visibility conditions persisted, according to FlightRadar24.

IndiGo, in a post on X at 5:04 a.m., advised passengers to check flight status updates before heading to the airport.

At 5:52 a.m., airport operator DIAL stated on X that while dense fog has affected flight departures, CAT III-compliant flights are continuing to land and take off from Delhi airport.

Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital manages approximately 1,300 flight operations each day.

Train Disruptions

Train and flight disruptions due to thick fog have been frequent in North India in recent weeks, leading to widespread delays and cancellations.

Air Quality Drops

Delhi's air quality worsened, with the AQI reaching 408 at 6 a.m., falling into the 'severe' category from 'very poor,' as per Central Pollution Control Board data.

Air pollution worsened on Thursday, with Delhi's 24-hour average AQI rising to 357, up from 297 a day earlier. This prompted the Commission for Air Quality Management to reintroduce Stage 3 curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Stage 3 includes a ban on non-essential construction work and restrictions on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles in Delhi and NCR. Classes up to Grade 5 must switch to hybrid mode, with options for online learning. Non-essential diesel-operated goods vehicles with older standards are also restricted.

GRAP, enforced during winters, categorizes air quality into four stages: Stage I (Poor), Stage II (Very Poor), Stage III (Severe), and Stage IV (Severe Plus).

Delhi continues to struggle with rising pollution and weather challenges as winter intensifies.