Deoband clerics issue fatwa against TMC MP Nusrat Jahan; she hits back

In an issue sparking controversy, the Deoband clerics have issued a fatwa against newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan over her introduction and attire while taking oath in Parliament. They also trained their guns over her marriage to a Hindu man.

Recently the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP married a Hindu man and came to take oath in the Lok Sabha wearing vermillion and 'mangalasutra' (scared Hindu necklace). She introduced herself as 'Nusrat Jahan Ruhi Jain' stoking row among the clerics.

Paying heed or reacting to comments made by hardliners of any religion only breeds hatred and violence, and history bears testimony to that.. #NJforInclusiveIndia #Youthquake #secularIndia pic.twitter.com/mHmINQiYzj — Nusrat (@nusratchirps) June 29, 2019

Deoband Ulema Mufti Asad Kasmi stated that it was an insult to the Islam religion and culture. He added that religion has no importance in the life of actors.

Responding to this, Nusrat said she is still a Muslim despite her attire. "I represent an inclusive India.. which is beyond the barriers of caste, creed and religion. As much as I respect all religions... I still remain a Muslim.. and no one should comment on what I choose to wear.. faith is beyond attire.. and is more about believing and practising the invaluable doctrines of all religions," she said. "Paying heed or reacting to comments made by hardliners of any religion only breeds hatred and violence, and history bears testimony to that," tweeted Nusrat.

Reacting to the matter, BJP MP Deboshree Chaudhary said that this is not Pakistan and in India, there is no place for fatwa. AIMIM chief Asauddin Owaisi said that in a democratic country everybody has freedom of religion.

The TMC lawmaker had touched the feet of Speaker Om Birla and sought his blessings. Jahan took the political plunge and won from Basirhat parliamentary constituency in the Lok Sabha election 2019.