Deploy resources in saving lives instead of building PM's new house: Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi: In yet another blistering attack on the Centre, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said that innocent people are struggling for hospital beds and dying due to scarcity of oxygen and it would be better if the government deploys all resources in saving their lives instead of building a new house for the prime minister.

The Congress leader was referring to the Centre’s Central Vista project.

"When people of the country are struggling for oxygen, vaccine, hospital beds and medicines then it would be better if the government put all the resources in saving lives of people, instead of constructing a new house for the Prime Minister worth Rs 13,000 crore. With such expenses a message goes to the public that the government`s priorities are something else," Priyanka Gandhi, who is also the in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, said in a tweet in Hindi.

The remarks from Priyanka Gandhi came a day after reports that the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) informed a government-appointed expert panel that the construction of the Prime Minister`s residence under the ambitious Central Vista project will be completed by December 2022.

The CPWD, which is the project developer, informed the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) that the expansion of the Parliament building and the construction of a new Parliament building will be done by November 2022 and the Prime Minister`s residence will be constructed by December 2022.

The Ministry of Environment has already granted clearance for the expansion and renovation of the existing Parliament building, which is part of the Rs 13,450 crore Central Vista Redevelopment Project.

The Congress and several opposition parties have questioned the need of the new Parliament building and have demanded that all resources should be put to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier today, Priyanka’s brother Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the only way to stop the spread of coronavirus now was a full nationwide lockdown with the protection of the minimum income guarantee scheme, NYAY, for the vulnerable sections.

"GOI doesn't get it. The only way to stop the spread of Corona now is a full lockdown- with the protection of NYAY for the vulnerable sections," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

Attacking the Centre, the Congress leader said, "The GOI's inaction is killing many innocent people."

Congress has been asserting that the central and state governments move to control the situation by resorting to partial curfews, travel restrictions, closure and lockdowns will again be restricting economic activity that will hit the poor and, therefore, it was imperative to provide monthly income support.

