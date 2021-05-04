हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
lockdown

Only way to stop COVID-19 spread now is full lockdown: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said the only way to stop the spread of coronavirus now was a full nationwide lockdown with the protection of minimum income guarantee scheme, NYAY, for the vulnerable sections.

Only way to stop COVID-19 spread now is full lockdown: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said the only way to stop the spread of coronavirus now was a full nationwide lockdown with the protection of minimum income guarantee scheme, NYAY, for the vulnerable sections.

"GOI doesn't get it. The only way to stop the spread of Coronavirus now is a full lockdown- with the protection of NYAY for the vulnerable sections," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

 

 

Attacking the Centre, the Congress leader said, "The GOI's inaction is killing many innocent people."

Congress has been asserting that the central and state governments move to control the situation by resorting to partial curfews, travel restrictions, closure and lockdowns will again be restricting economic activity that will hit the poor and, therefore, it was imperative to provide monthly income support.

The Gandhi scion has been pushing for the implementation of the party's proposed Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) providing minimum income guarantee to vulnerable sections.

Congress has been critical of the government's response to the COVID-19 crisis.

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 2-crore mark with 3,57,229 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 2,22,408 with 3,449 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
lockdownIndiaRahul GandhiCongressNarendra ModiCOVID-19lockdown 2.0lockdown 2021Coronavirus
Next
Story

Tamil Nadu announces more restrictions to curb COVID-19 spread, check new rules here

Must Watch

PT6M32S

205 Tonnes Oxygen to arrive in Delhi, lack of oxygen may be reduced now