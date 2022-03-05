हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Weather Update

Depression over Bay of Bengal, IMD issues weather warning for THESE states

The IMD further said that the deep depression is likely to move northwestwards till the evening of March 5 and then west-southwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu Coast during subsequent 36 hours.

New Delhi: The depression over southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression and has moved northwards with a speed of about 14 kmph during the last six hours, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD). In a statement issued by the weather forecasting agency, it said, "The deep depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved northwards with a speed of about 14 kmph during last 6 hours and lay centered at 11.30 hrs IST of 5th March 2022, over the same region near latitude 11.6°N and longitude 82.6°E, about 360 km north-northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 320km east-northeast of Nagappattinam (Tamil Nadu), 300 km east-southeast of Puducherry (Tamil Nadu) and about 290 km east-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu)."

The IMD further said that the deep depression is likely to move northwestwards till the evening of March 5 and then west-southwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu Coast during subsequent 36 hours. The agency forecasted light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at isolated places over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on March 5, light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at a few places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at isolated places are very likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on March 6.

Further, it also predicted light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, and light to moderate rainfall/thundershower with heavy falls at isolated places is very likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on March 7. Mentioning the sea condition the IMD said, "Sea condition will be rough to very rough over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area and along & off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & south Andhra Pradesh coasts till 7th March morning."Issuing an advisory for the fishermen, it stated, "Fishermen are advised not to venture into Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar, Comorin area and along & off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts till 7th March morning."

