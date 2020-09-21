Derek O'Brien, 7 other Opposition MPs suspended over Rajya Sabha ruckus on farm bills

In a significant development, eight opposition MPs including Derek O'Brien, Sanjay Singh, Rajiv Satav, K K Ragesh, Syed Nazij Hussain, Dola Sen, Nipun Bora and Elamaran karim were suspended ed from Rajya Sabha on Monday (September 21) by Chairman Venkaiah Naidu for their unruly behaviour during the passage of farm bills in the Upper House on Sunday (September 20). These MPs have been suspended for the remaining part of the Monsoon Session of Rajya Sabha.

Naidu condemned the action of these MPs and said that it was bad day for Rajya Sabha. "They abused Deputy Chairperson. Rules book was thrown on Deputy Chaiman, but no MP can obstruct Chairman. You obstructed the House and tarnished the image of the Parliament. Is it a Parliamentary standard? Please do a Instrospection Derek O'Brien, Please go Out," Naidu said TMC MP O'Brien.

On Sunday, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had called the ruckus in Rajya Sabha as unfortunate, shameful.

"What happened in Rajya Sabha today was saddening, unfortunate and shameful. It is the responsibility of the ruling side to enable discussions in the House but it is also the duty of the Opposition to maintain decorum. There are some political reasons behind every such decision. I don't want to comment on why did she take this decision," Singh said.

Singh pointed out that such an incident had never happened before in the history of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. "As far as I know, this has never happened in the history of Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha. This happening in Rajya Sabha is an even bigger matter. What happened is against the decorum of House," he added.