'Deserves Highest Respect And Memorial': Rahul Slams Centre Over 'Insult' To Manmohan Singh Over Cremation Site

New Delhi – The Congress and its leaders have criticized the central government over the cremation of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh at Nigam Bodh Ghat, calling it an "insult" to his legacy and demanding a more befitting tribute. Dr. Singh, a globally respected economist and the first Sikh Prime Minister of India, passed away on Thursday at the age of 92 due to age-related complications.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, expressed his discontent on social media, stating that Dr. Singh's contributions to the nation warranted "the highest respect and a memorial."

"The great son of India and the first Prime Minister of the Sikh community, Dr. Manmohan Singh ji, has been totally insulted by the present government by performing his last rites today at Nigam Bodh Ghat," Gandhi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The Congress Party demanded that Dr. Singh’s cremation take place at a location where a memorial could be built to honor his legacy. Party leaders emphasized the importance of such a gesture to commemorate his remarkable contributions as an economist, Finance Minister, and two-term Prime Minister.

Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh called the cremation at Nigam Bodh Ghat a "deliberate insult," stating on X, "The people of our country are simply unable to understand why the Government of India could not find a location for his cremation and memorial that is befitting of his global stature, record of outstanding achievements, and exemplary service to the nation."

Following the backlash, Home Minister Amit Shah conveyed to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Dr. Singh's family that the government would allocate land for a memorial in the coming days. However, the cremation had to proceed at Nigam Bodh Ghat due to procedural requirements.

A Cabinet meeting was held on Friday, during which it was decided that a trust would be formed to manage the memorial. The government assured that the allocated space would appropriately reflect Dr. Singh’s legacy.

Despite the controversy, Dr. Singh was accorded a state funeral with full military honors at Nigam Bodh Ghat on Saturday. Leaders across political parties, foreign dignitaries, and citizens from all walks of life mourned the loss of the statesman who played a pivotal role in shaping modern India’s economic policies.

Dr. Singh’s tenure as Prime Minister, spanning a decade from 2004 to 2014, saw significant economic growth and social welfare initiatives that uplifted millions of Indians. Under his leadership, India earned global recognition as an economic superpower.

“During his tenure, the country became an economic powerhouse, and his policies continue to support the poor and backward classes even today,” Rahul Gandhi noted in his post.

Dr. Manmohan Singh passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, after suffering a sudden loss of consciousness at home. He was rushed to the hospital but could not be revived.