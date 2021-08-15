Deshbhakti curriculum to be rolled out in Delhi govt schools, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: On the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (August 15, 2021) announced that the 'Deshbhakti' curriculum will be rolled out in Delhi government schools as a tribute to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

He said that the Deshbhakti curriculum will be rolled out from September 27 and aims to instil a feeling of pride in every child. Kejriwal said that it will also prepare children to give their everything for the nation.

"Our curriculum teaches Physics, Chemistry but not patriotism," he expressed.

The AAP Supremo also added that yoga classes will be commenced in Delhi's halls and parks from October 2.

"Delhi gave yoga to the entire world but now it is becoming extinct. Apart from the International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21 that are held every year, there is not much happening for yoga. We will be starting yoga classes and are preparing a huge team of yoga teachers and instructors. A group of 30-40 people, who want to learn yoga, can approach us and we will provide yoga instructors," Kejriwal said.

The chief minister made the announcement after hoisting the national flag at the Delhi Secretariat.

(With agency inputs)