'Designated Economic War Criminal...': BJP Hits Back at George Soros for trying to 'Break Indian Democracy'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today returned fire at billionaire investor George Soros alleging that the businessman not only attacked PM Narendra Modi but also expressed a desire to break Indian democracy. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani said that Soros, who is a 'economic war criminal', has expressed a desire to break India. Irani said that a foreign power, at the centre of which is a man named George Soros, has announced that he will attack the democratic structure of India.

"They have announced that they will make Prime Minister Modi the main point of their attack... They have announced that they will create such a system in India under their foreign power which will protect their interests and not India's. Every Indian should give a befitting reply to the announcement of George Soros that he will make Modi bow down in India and demolish the democratically elected government of India," said Irani.

The Union Minister also said that Soros wants a government that is pliable to his needs for making his nefarious plans successful. "The man who broke the bank of England and is designated by the nation an economic war criminal has now pronounced his desire to break Indian democracy. George Soros, an international entrepreneur has declared his ill intention to intervene in the democratic processes of India...George Soros wants a government that is pliable to his needs for making his nefarious plans successful. It is evident from his statements that he has pronounced funding over one billion dollars particularly to target leaders like PM Modi is significant," alleged Irani.

The BJP leader further said that under democratic circumstances, the democratically elected government and Prime Minister Modi will not bow down before such wrong intentions. "We have defeated foreign powers in the past as well and will defeat them in the future as well," she said.

Irani said that the attack by Soros came at a time when India has risen to become the 5th largest economy in the world, and when India has received gratitude from global leaders like the Presidents of the USA and France, and the PM of England for enabling employment not only in India but also in these three nations.

"We as a nation-state have become a 'Pharmacy of the World'. We have witnessed how PM Modi has secured food security for around 800 million Indians. We as a nation-state are witness to an Amrit Kaal Budget which has the highest allocation for defence. We as a nation-state are together with PM Modi laying the foundation for the future of our country that will not only fulfil our dreams but will lead to a resilient and stronger economy," stated Irani.

Irani called upon the citizens to denounce Soros for his intention to weaken India's democratic interests for his gains.

Earlier yesterday, Soros said that the trouble in the Indian stock market due to the Adani Group-Hindenburg report would spur 'democratic revival in India'. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will 'have to answer questions' on the issue.