Despite Alliance With SP, AAP, Congress Faces Trouble In Bengal, Maharashtra, Kerala

New Delhi: Despite securing alliances with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Congress still grapples with challenges. With the general election looming just months away, the party is racing against time to finalize seat-sharing agreements in Bengal and Maharashtra, while the INDIA bloc gears up to confront the BJP's formidable election machinery.

Crisis In Bengal

The situation in Bengal presents a formidable challenge for the Congress. Efforts to engage the Trinamool Congress in seat-sharing discussions have hit roadblocks. Despite negotiations led by veteran leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Congress and Trinamool Congress have failed to find common ground. Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress has expressed reluctance to concede more than two seats, significantly less than the approximately ten seats sought by the Congress.

Problems In Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, the seat-sharing plan within the INDIA bloc, comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena, and the Sharad Pawar-led faction of the NCP, remains undisclosed. Talks between these parties are reaching their final stages, with Rahul Gandhi engaging in discussions with Balasaheb Uddhav Thackeray to address existing deadlocks. The Congress aims to contest three of Mumbai's six Lok Sabha seats, whereas Thackeray's aspirations include securing 18 Lok Sabha seats across the state, including four in Mumbai. A prolonged discussion between the two leaders aimed to find a resolution to the impasse.

Congress' Kerala Challenge

In Kerala, there are 20 Lok Sabha seats and the Congress-led UDF had won 19 of the 20 seats. Now, since there is a Left government for second successive term, the Left led LDF and UDF are yet to reach a consensus on seat sharing as part of the INDIA alliance. There are reports that LDF may again go solo in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and if reports are to be believed, LDF wants Rahul Gandhi to vacate the Wayanad seat as well.