Despite COVID-19 lockdown, parties go on in Noida, police crackdown

New Delhi: With the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the second phase of the pandemic, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration had imposed various restrictions on gatherings. This, however, did not stop some youngsters from partying.

On Sunday (June 13) morning, Noida police arrested 13 students for violating COVID norms. In the evening, the police raided a farmhouse in Yamuna Khadar area, where around 60 youths including 45 men and 15 women were arrested for having a party.

A huge quantity of liquor and other intoxicants were recovered from the farmhouse.

The police acted on the information of a drug party going on during the night curfew at the farmhouse in Sector 135 of Kotwali Expressway area.

In the past week, the Kotwali Expressway police have busted three drug parties and arrested several in the area. Further investigation is on into the incidents.

