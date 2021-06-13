हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Despite COVID-19 lockdown, parties go on in Noida, police crackdown

In the past week, the Kotwali Expressway police have busted three drug parties and arrested several in the area. 

Despite COVID-19 lockdown, parties go on in Noida, police crackdown
Representational Image

New Delhi: With the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the second phase of the pandemic, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration had imposed various restrictions on gatherings. This, however, did not stop some youngsters from partying.

On Sunday (June 13) morning, Noida police arrested 13 students for violating COVID norms. In the evening, the police raided a farmhouse in Yamuna Khadar area, where around 60 youths including 45 men and 15 women were arrested for having a party.

A huge quantity of liquor and other intoxicants were recovered from the farmhouse.

The police acted on the information of a drug party going on during the night curfew at the farmhouse in Sector 135 of Kotwali Expressway area.

In the past week, the Kotwali Expressway police have busted three drug parties and arrested several in the area. Further investigation is on into the incidents.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19Coronaviruslockdown 2.0Noida
Next
Story

Shiv Sena leaders were treated like 'slaves': Sanjay Raut accuses BJP-led previous govt

Must Watch

PT15M42S

Conspiracy to influence the UP assembly elections 2022 being hatched from across the border?